Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi in copyright row

Tollywood movie star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Agnyaathavaasi has landed in a legal trouble. Days after speculations suggested that the much awaited film was based on the hit French film Largo Winch, T-Series has reportedly sent a legal notice to the Telugu filmmakers.

T-Series, which owns the remake rights of Largo Winch, wants to ensure that there has been no copyright violations from the makers of Agnyaathavaasi. “Yes, the rights of the French film are with us. We are checking with the producers of Agnyaathavaasi if any copyright infringement has taken place, and if so, follow the procedure required,” a T-Series source said, according to Deccan Chronicles.

Largo Winch is based on the comic book of the same name, which follows the struggles of a billionaire’s secret adopted son to prove his legitimacy, while also finding out the killers of his father.

The title, Agnyaathavaasi, with a tagline reading ‘Prince In Exile’, suggests that the story revolves around a protagonist living under an assumed identity for some reasons, far away from his native place and the people he knows. Agnyaathavaasa is referred to a phase in the epic Mahabharata. After spending 12 years in exile, the Pandavas had to spend the thirteenth year hiding in disguise according to the agreement with the Kauravas. If they were found, they would be banished for another 12 years.

This film is Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Agnyaathavaasi has been scheduled to hit the screens on January 10.

