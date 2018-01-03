Largo Winch director reacts to Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi copyright row

T-Series on Monday confirmed that they are looking into the possibility of any copyright violation by the filmmakers. T-Series on Monday confirmed that they are looking into the possibility of any copyright violation by the filmmakers.

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Agnyaathavaasi has been reeling under controversy following the suspicion that the film was copied from French film Largo Winch. T-Series, which owns the remake rights of 2008 French film, has even sent notice to the filmmakers in order to find out if or not Agnyaathavaasi is based on Largo Winch.

The controversy of the film has caught the attention of French filmmaker Jérôme Salle, who helmed Largo Winch series. He said he is curious to watch the upcoming Telugu film. “I think I’m gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch,” he posted on his Twitter account.

I think I’m gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi in copyright row: T-Series seeks explanation on plagiarism of Largo Winch http://t.co/ajeucceixd via @ibtimes_india — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) January 2, 2018

To be continued… Agnyaathavaasi plagiarism row: Largo Winch director Jérôme Salle curious to watch Pawan Kalyan film http://t.co/GYg4VcvxGp via @ibtimes_india — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) January 2, 2018

T-Series on Monday confirmed that they are looking into the possibility of any copyright violation by the filmmakers. And it said the due “procedure” will be followed in case of a plagiarism. With just a few days away for its theatrical release, the controversy must have put the filmmakers in an unhappy situation.

Largo Winch is about a struggle of a secretly adopted son to prove his legitimacy after his billionaire father gets murdered. The title Agnyaathavaasi, with a tagline that reads, Prince in Exile, suggest a similar storyline.

The teaser of Agnyaathavaasi did not provide enough content for the viewers to judge whether it was inspired by the French film. The trailer is expected to land on Thursday and maybe it will give some clarity to the viewers on the story.

This is Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. It has Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads, while Kushboo Sundar, Aadhi Pinisett and others play important roles.

Agnyaathavaasi has been scheduled to hit the screens on January 10.

