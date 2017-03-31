Patel S.I.R teaser: Jagapathi Babu in an all new avatar

Patel S.I.R teaser: Jagapathi Babu’s new avatar in a lead role looks promising. Patel S.I.R teaser: Jagapathi Babu’s new avatar in a lead role looks promising.

Pater S.I.R. starring Jagapathi Babu (JB) in the lead role is directed by Vasu Parimi, and it is to be produced under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram’s banner. Jagapathi Babu has accepted a lead role in a film after a long time and the teaser goes on to suggest that this might be one of the best decisions for this actor. He plays his age and dons the salt and pepper look in the film.

The teaser has no light moment. It is violent, dark and portrays anger beautifully. The DOP Syam K Naidu has done a great job with the teaser. The beginning of the trailer starts with a narration, which goes like this, “It is okay to have 100 known enemies, but to have one unknown enemy could bring about your downfall.”

The scene of a kid, sitting on a bike playing the violin surrounded by dead bodies gives us an idea about the kind of movie this is going to be. JB seems to have a close relationship with this child who calls him sir. She could very well at the root of this revenge thriller.

The scene where he pours alcohol from a bottle on his wounds and takes a sip from the same bottle is the kind of people that promises mass appeal and is sure to result in loud whistles. The background music composed by DJ Vasanth adds an overall ‘thriller’ feel to the teaser. As the trailer questions, will this movie be a game or hunt? What is the mystery behind Patel S.I.R. and his revenge? We will have to wait and watch it on the big screens.

