Paisa Vasool trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna promises an over-the-top action film, watch video

The trailer of Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool has landed on the internet along with its music album, which was released amid huge fanfare on Thursday in Khammam, Telangana.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the madness of what director Puri Jagannadh has created in form of Balakrishna’s character. The protagonist introduces himself as Theda Singh. Jagannadh, who has written some of the most popular punch-lines for leading mass heroes in Tollywood, has mostly written dialogues for Balayya’s character putting a lot of emphasis on the character’s ill-temperament. Sample this: “I am Theda Singh. Dhimak Thoda, chaala Theda!” “Once I get a screw loose, I will be like this only.”

Theda Singh is basically a name that is feared by everyone in the underworld. He has a larger-than-life personality, who can sit calmly even as a group of people pointing guns at him or single-handedly he can punch his way out of a gang attack. Going by the trailer, it looks like no weapon is strong enough to hurt or even threaten Theda Singh.

Bollywood veteran actor Kabir Bedi has also played a key role in the film. He is the one who basically asks for a “characterless but dangerous” person for a mission. And Theda Singh is just the man for the job.

The film, indeed, has an element of hyper-reality like most of the commercial hero films. The trailer, however, promises an energetic performance by the 57-year-old star, which is likely to be the mainstay of the film.

Puri Jagannadh’s directorial has three female leads, including Shriya Saran, Vikramjeet Virk and Muskan Sethi. Shriya had also shared screen space with Balayya in his 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni. The period drama that released amid huge expectations earlier this year did not live up to it at the box office. The film failed to beat the record of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150. It looks like Balayya is determined to redeem himself at the box office with Paisa Vasool.

