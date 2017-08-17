Paisa Vasool star Balakrishna slaps an over-excited fan, watch video

Nandamuri Balakrishna slaps his fan on camera Nandamuri Balakrishna slaps his fan on camera

Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is at it again. The actor-turned-politician, who has time and again made headlines for his ill-temperament in public, has been caught on camera slapping an overexcited fan. The footage that has surfaced on the internet shows Ballaya slapping a fan leaving everyone present in shock.

The video shows Ballaya getting mobbed when he was in Nandyal for the upcoming bypoll campaign. He loses his cool and slaps his fan right across the face. Still in a fit of anger, Ballaya stares at the fan in question and walks into a building with fans chanting Jai Ballaya. It shows fans undying and unconditional support for Ballaya despite the fact that he constantly man-handles his fans in public.

The incident comes on the heels of another controversy, where Balakrishna was caught on camera mistreating his assistant. The incident took place on the sets of Ballaya’s upcoming untitled film, In the footage, Balakrishna could be seen hitting his unidentified assistant in the head while ordering him to remove his footwear. The viral video had drawn a lot of flak.

🤦🏻‍♂️Something don’t change. I m not sure who’s mistake but he shouldn’t have man handled. pic.twitter.com/mTlaVChk22 — Agasthya TV9 (@agasthyakantu) August 17, 2017

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is also shooting for his 102nd film, which is directed by KS Ravikumar. The film went on the floors earlier this month at Ramaoji Film City in Hyderabad. This is Ravikumar’s maiden project with Ballaya and it is bankrolled by C Kalyan. Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead, while Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in important roles.

Ballaya is also awaiting the release of Paisa Vasool, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit the worldwide screens on September 1.

