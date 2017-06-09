Paisa Vasool: Puri Jagannadh reveals title and first look of Balakrishna’s 101st film

Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool first look is out Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool first look is out

Director Puri Jagannadh on Friday revealed the title of his upcoming film, starring Tollywood star Balakrishna in the lead role as Paisa Vasool. Along with the name of the movie, the director also released a couple of first look posters. The announcement comes on the eve of Balakrishna’s 57th birthday. The film is the 101st film in his long and illustrious career. Going by the posters, the film will be a typical Puri film, with larger-than-life dialogues and action sequences that would match the onscreen image of Balakrishna.

The filmmakers reportedly have plans to release Paisa Vasool on September 29. The shooting of the film is going on at a steady pace. The film crew flew to Portugal in May for a 40-day schedule, where the filmmakers will shoot a few fight sequences, 3 songs and some important scenes in the film. The filmmakers are expected to complete their foreign schedule by the third week of June and fly down to Hyderabad, where the last schedule of the film will get underway immediately.

Puri Jagannadh’s directorial also stars Shriya Saran as the female lead. She had also shared screen space with Balayya in the latter’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni. The period drama that released amid huge expectations did not live up to it at the box office. The film failed to beat the record of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150, which also released on Sankranti this year. It looks like Balayya is determined to redeem himself at the box office with Paisa Vasool.

