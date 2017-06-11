Paisa Vasool: N Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh announce release date

N Balakrishna’s film Paisa Vasool to release in September. N Balakrishna’s film Paisa Vasool to release in September.

N Balakrishna’s upcoming film titled Paisa Vasool, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is one of the much-anticipated Telugu releases of the year. One of the main reasons being the first time collaboration between Balayya and Puri. This also happens to be the Dictator actor’s 101st film. So when the actor-director duo announced the release date of the film during a Facebook Live chat with fans, it got 1 million views. The film will hit the silver screen on September 29. The first look and the title of the film were also revealed quite recently.

The crew shot in Portugal, where a couple of songs and high octane action sequences are being canned. The line producer of the film, actor Charmi Kaur, had shared quite a few shots from their sets in Portugal. The shoot seems to be taking place at a rapid pace, as it is a 40-day schedule, which is expected to be completed by the third week of June.

The final schedule of the film is expected to take place in Hyderabad, and the work on it will begin once the team arrive from their schedule abroad.

The film stars Shreya Reddy opposite Balayya, and this will be the second time the two will be seen together. They had shared screen space earlier in Gautamiputra Satakarni, the period film that did not do as well as expected at the box office. Reports are also abuzz that the research for a biopic on NT Rama Rao is also taking place, as Balakrishna is hoping to do this after Paisa Vasool.

