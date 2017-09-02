Paisa Vasool box office: Balakrishna film off to a good start, collects Rs 14.15 crore

N Balakrishna’s film Paisa Vasool box office report N Balakrishna’s film Paisa Vasool box office report

Tollywood superstar Balakrishna’s new film Paisa Vasool, which released worldwide on Friday, is off to a good start at the box office. The film saw a good opening day reception in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and also had a profitable day in Karnataka and the United States.

The film, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh, has grossed Rs 11.4 crore in Telugu states and has earned Rs 1.30 crore in Karnataka and Rs 85 lakh in the US, reported Andhra Box Office.

The total day one collection of the film is pegged at Rs 14.15 crore. Trade analyst BA Raju said the opening day distributors’ share of Paisa Vasool in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was Rs 7.91 crore and the worldwide share was Rs 8.9 crore.

Coca cola Pepsi !

Balayya babu Sexy !!

Nothing more needs to be said… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 1, 2017

#PaisaVasool Nizam 1.60cr

Ceded 1.80

Nellore 37L

Guntur 1.54

Krishna 53

West 48

East 70

UA 79 1st Day AP&TS share – 7.91cr

WW share- 8.9cr pic.twitter.com/pK08izWufS — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 2, 2017

According to the reports, the film saw a spike in the number of footfalls on Saturday. The film has already received mixed reviews from the critics and public’s word of mouth will now decide the fate of the film at the box office.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to promote the film, congratulating Puri Jagannadh for the film. He said the director has shown a different Balakrishna, who was not seen on the big screen for so long. “Puri garu presents us with a Balayya who is on a high octane energy.. One we haven’t seen in a 100 films.. #PaisaVasool. Coca cola Pepsi ! Balayya babu Sexy !! Nothing more needs to be said…,” he said in a series of tweets.

Paisa Vasool is Balakrishna’s 101st film and his first film with director Puri Jagannadh.

