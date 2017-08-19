Okkadu Migiladu trailer: Manchu Manoj film on Sri Lankan civil war looks intense, watch video

Manchu Manoj’s Okkadu Migiladu trailer is out Manchu Manoj’s Okkadu Migiladu trailer is out

The trailer of Okkadu Migiladu starring Manchu Manoj was unveiled on Saturday. The film is inspired by the bloody Sri Lankan civil war between the government and Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) led by Velupillai Prabhakaran. The trailer packs some powerful battle visuals and intense sequences portraying human rights violations and crimes against woman committed during the war that lasted nearly three decades.

Manoj plays a double role for the first time in the film. He plays the controversial LTTE chief Prabhakaran and a student leader. Prabhakaran was widely regarded as the head of a terror organisation that was leading a bloody insurgency in the island nation. But, for some, he was a hero who fought to protect the rights of Tamil population that were oppressed by the Sinhala-Buddhist ruling elite. In the trailer, Prabhakaran says “If fighting for the freedom is terrorism, then we are terrorists.”

Okkadu Migiladu is said to narrate the real-life incidents that unfolded in the 1990s putting the lives of about 15 lakh refugees in danger. The first look posters of the film were released to an encouraging response and created a good pre-release buzz.

Director Ajay Andrews Nuthakki, who is helming the project, has promised that with an intense performance and hard-hitting dialogues, Okkadu Migiladu will be the best film in Manoj’s career so far.

The post-production work of the film is going on as the film has been confirmed to release on September 8. The film has music from Siva Nandigama and is bankrolled by SN Reddy and Lakshmikanth under SNR Films India Pvt Ltd and New Empire Celluloids. Art production was handled by PS Verma and VK Ramaraju cranked the camera.

