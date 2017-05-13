Okkadu Migiladu poster: Manchu Manoj film is visually-striking, teaser to be out soon. See photo

Okkadu Migiladu new poster Okkadu Migiladu new poster

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj on Saturday commenced the promotion of his upcoming war movie Okkadu Migiladu while unveiling a visually-striking poster of the film. In a first, he will be playing a double in the film, which is based on the Sri Lankan civil war that ravaged the island nation for more than two decades. “A unique double role for the 1st time in my career.Catch me as Tiger Ltte & a student leader in #OkkaduMigiladu Dir by #AjayAndrewsNuthakki,” the actor wrote on his Twitter page while sharing the poster.

The poster features the actor in a military outfit standing right in the middle of a battleground which is seemingly submerged with bullet casings as he looks up at the sky, which is on fire. Indeed, the poster has already set sky-high expectations around the film. It is said to be inspired by the real-life incidents that unfolded in the 1990s putting the lives of about 15 lakh refugees in danger.

In Okkadu Migiladu, Manoj plays Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder of militant organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE. The makers last year had released the first look featuring Manoj as Prabhakaran to an encouraging response. The actor had to gain weight to play the slain LTTE commander.

Director Ajay Andrews Nuthakki, who is helming the project, has promised that with an intense performance and hard-hitting dialogues, Okkadu Migiladu will be the best film in Manoj’s career so far.

Last month, the crew wrapped up the shooting of the film and its post-production is underway. The filmmakers are expected to release a teaser soon. Actor Anisha Amborse will be playing the role of a journalist in the film.

The film has music from Siva Nandigama and is bankrolled by SN Reddy and Lakshmikanth under SNR Films India Pvt Ltd and New Empire Celluloids. Art production was handled by PS Verma and VK Ramaraju cranked the camera.

