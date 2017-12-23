Okka Kshanam trailer: Allu Sirish to battle against destiny to protect his lady love

The trailer of Okka Kshanam is out! The trailer of Okka Kshanam is out!

The trailer of Okka Kshanam, starring Allu Sirish, was released by fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi on Friday. Judging from the trailer, the film follows two different couples, possibly from different time periods, whose lives are somehow intertwined.

While Allu Sirish and Surabhi play the lead pair, Seerat Kapoor and Srinivas Avasarala play the other couple. The trailer doesn’t give away much, except for Sirish’s Jeeva, who will wage a battle against fate, destiny, time, science and even death to protect his lady love.

Sirish is quite upbeat about the upcoming romantic flick set in the sci-fi background as it is expected to give the much-needed break for the young actor at the box office. A pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on December 25 as part of the ongoing film promotions, which will be attended by Sirish’s star brother Allu Arjun. “Okka Kshanam pre release event will take place on the 25th December. Happy to have my bro @AlluArjun as the chief guest. #OkkaKshanam #christmas #excited,” the actor wrote on his Twitter page.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is helmed by VI Anand, who delivered a surprise hit at the box office last year with Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada.

Okka Kshanam has been cleared by the censor board with U/A certificate paving the way for its worldwide release on December 28. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Praveen, Kashi Vishwanath, Rohini in key roles and is bankrolled by Chakri Chigurupati. Composer Mani Sharma has scored music for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd