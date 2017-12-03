Okka Kshanam official teaser: Allu Sirish’s Sci-Fi romance looks like a gripping tale

Okka Kshanam Official Teaser: Allu Sirish in an intense drama. Okka Kshanam Official Teaser: Allu Sirish in an intense drama.

Directed by Vi Anand, Okka Kshanam starring Allu Sirish promises to be a gripping tale. The actor shared the teaser of his film which begins with the introduction of the concept that every person has a pair who is living the same life, simaltaneously. The tagline says ‘love vs destiny’ and we see Sirish fighting to save his on-screen love but from who? Well, that has been kept as a secret. We see silhouettes of people, which hints at the film having the supernatural elements. However, until the last moment, guessing the film’s theme is nearly impossible. And hence, you ought to wait for the trailer to hit the screens.

The film is directed by Vi Anand, who has already proved his ability to deliver a hit at the box office. Anand’s last directorial outing Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada made him one of the bankable filmmakers in Tollywood. And Okka Kshanam is expected to do the same for Sirish.

Producer SKN, who got to see a few scenes from the film, claimed that Okka Kshanam is a career-making film for Sirish.

The film is produced by Chakri Chigurupati while Mani Sharma has scored the music. The film’s principal photography has been wrapped up and the post-production is said to be in full swing.

Sirish was last seen in the Malayalam film 1971: Beyond Borders. He rose to fame with his last outing, Srirastu Subhamastu, which released in 2016.

Okka Kshanam also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Praveen, Kashi Vishwanath and Rohini in key roles. The film is expected to hit the screens this Christmas.

