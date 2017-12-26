Okka Kshanam actor Allu Sirish: I’m ready to play supporting role in Kannada films

Okka Kshanam actor Allu Sirish has worked with superstar Mohanlal. Okka Kshanam actor Allu Sirish has worked with superstar Mohanlal.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish is all for blurring the boundaries between the south Indian film industries. The actor has already made his debut in Malayalam alongside Superstar Mohanlal and he is now willing to enter the Kannada film industry. The only requirement for him to sign a Kannada film is that it has to offer him a good role with scope for performance.

“All south Indian languages have some similarity in terms of culture and taste,” Allu Sirish told Indianexpress.com.

“I have been following what’s happing in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. And I feel the films we make also appeals to audiences everywhere. So why do I make a film and restrict it to only to Telugu audience, when I can bring it other states?” Allu Sirish reasoned.

Sirish has been building a very good rapport with the Kannada film stars and closely follows the films that are being made in the industry. “I feel at home here. And I have a lot of friends in the industry. I want to be part of it at some level. Need not be a hero. In 1971: Beyond Borders, I played the second lead to Mohanlal sir. And I played an important character. Everyone who saw this film loved my character. If any director feels that I can bring more value to a character, then I’m ready to be part of that film,” he said.

Allu Sirish is also quite upbeat about his upcoming film Okka Kshanam, which is due in cinemas on Thursday. “It is a high-concept and, you can call it, very hatke film. It has a lot of fun, great music and action. If audience encourages such concepts and ideas, more such films will be made,” said the 30-year-old actor.

Okka Kshanam is helmed by VI Anand, who delivered a surprise hit at the box office last year with Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada. It has Surabhi and Seerat Kapoor as female leads. The film also stars Srinivas Avasarala and Vennela Kishore among others in important roles.

Okka Kshanam will hit the screens on December 28.

