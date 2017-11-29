Oka Kshanam first look: Allu Sirish promises an intriguing romantic tale

The first look poster of director Vi Anand’s thriller Oka Kshanam was unveiled by Allu Sirish on Wednesday, just weeks before its theatrical release. The first look poster of director Vi Anand’s thriller Oka Kshanam was unveiled by Allu Sirish on Wednesday, just weeks before its theatrical release.

Tollywood young actor Allu Sirish has been working to prove his caliber at the box office and his upcoming film Oka Kshanam may help him achieve it. The first look poster of director Vi Anand’s thriller was unveiled by Allu Sirish on Wednesday, just weeks before its theatrical release.

The poster featuring the lead couple Sirish and Surabhi gives us the basic idea of the premise. It is love vs destiny. Anand’s effort to narrate a romantic story in the supernatural setup, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, last year clicked with the fans and became a big hit despite the mood being gloomy at the box office at the time due to the government’s move to scarp the high-value banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The film managed to overcome that challenge and earned a good collection. Without a doubt, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada helped cement the position of Nikhil Siddharth as a bankable actor in the Telugu film industry.

Oka Kshanam is expected to do the same to Sirish. The film will also reportedly have an element of sci-fi that mostly deals with time travel. The poster suggests that Sirish’s character will stand in front of any danger to protect his lady love.

See Allu Sirish starrer Oka Kshanam first look here:

Presenting the first look of #OkkaKshanam. December 2017. pic.twitter.com/mQ6DhLbkjJ — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 29, 2017

Producer SKN, who got to see a few scenes from the film, claimed that Okka Kshanam is a career-making film for Sirish. “Saw some rushes of Christmas Release #Okkakshanam, The film stored mind blowing stuff, SURE it’s gonna be next league film for @AlluSirish & @directorvianand, ManiSharma sir BGM Goosebumps, Eagerly waiting for the Teaser/Trailer, Confident it gonna be talk of the town soon (sic),” he tweeted earlier.

Oka Kshanam is gearing up for a grand release on December 23, targeting the Christmas weekend. The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Praveen, Kashi Vishwanath, Rohini in key roles and is bankrolled by Chakri Chigurupati. Composer Mani Sharma has scored music for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd