Teaser of Nagarjuna starrer Officer released LIVE UPDATES: Review, reactions and more

Director Ram Gopal Varma on Monday morning shared the teaser of Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Officer. Nagarjuna plays a police officer who is ready to go to any extent to fulfill his professional responsibilities. He is fit, packs punches and you just cannot seek mercy from him if you are at fault. The teaser, which offers glimpses of the ruthless officer, has left us excited to know what else the film has to offer.
Sharing the teaser of Officer, Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter: “I always saw @iamnagarjuna as larger than life intensity personified but having a classical demeanour about him..#Officer is a testimony of that.”
He also added, “#Officer is a very gritty action film portraying @iamnagarjuna in some extremely realistic fights.”
Also Read: Officer teaser: RGV’s touch missing in Nagarjuna’s cop film
Follow all the reactions to the teaser of Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer:
Highlights
Our verdict
Ram Gopal Varma has been claiming that Nagarjuna’s role in Officer is the scariest cop ever to appear on Indian celluloid. The teaser leaves us wondering what makes Shiva the police officer so scary. Not a single shot has been included in the teaser that demonstrates the intensity of the character. All we get is a close-up shot of Nagarjuna’s biceps and a bunch of dialogues that serve no purpose. The teaser definitely doesn’t pique our interest.
Also Read | Officer teaser: RGV’s touch missing in Nagarjuna’s cop film
Reunion
Officer marks the reunion of Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade. RGV made his directorial debut in 1989 with Shiva, which had Nagarjuna in the lead role and became a game changer for both of them.
Ram Gopal Varma has been claiming that Nagarjuna’s role in Officer is the scariest cop ever to appear on Indian celluloid. The teaser leaves us wondering what makes Shiva the police officer so scary. Not a single shot has been included in the teaser that demonstrates the intensity of the character. All we get is a close-up shot of Nagarjuna’s biceps and a bunch of dialogues that serve no purpose. The teaser definitely doesn’t pique our interest.
Also Read | Officer teaser: RGV’s touch missing in Nagarjuna’s cop film
Officer marks the reunion of Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade. RGV made his directorial debut in 1989 with Shiva, which had Nagarjuna in the lead role and became a game changer for both of them.