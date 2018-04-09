Teaser of Nagarjuna starrer Officer released LIVE UPDATES: Review, reactions and more

Nagarjuna’s Officer will hit screens on May 25, 2018. Nagarjuna’s Officer will hit screens on May 25, 2018.

Director Ram Gopal Varma on Monday morning shared the teaser of Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Officer. Nagarjuna plays a police officer who is ready to go to any extent to fulfill his professional responsibilities. He is fit, packs punches and you just cannot seek mercy from him if you are at fault. The teaser, which offers glimpses of the ruthless officer, has left us excited to know what else the film has to offer.

Sharing the teaser of Officer, Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter: “I always saw @iamnagarjuna as larger than life intensity personified but having a classical demeanour about him..#Officer is a testimony of that.”

He also added, “#Officer is a very gritty action film portraying @iamnagarjuna in some extremely realistic fights.”

