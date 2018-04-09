Presents Latest News
Live now

Teaser of Nagarjuna starrer Officer released LIVE UPDATES: Review, reactions and more

Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about Nagarjuna starrer Officer? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Ram Gopal Varma directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 9, 2018 3:06:01 pm
officer teaser Nagarjuna’s Officer will hit screens on May 25, 2018.

Director Ram Gopal Varma on Monday morning shared the teaser of Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Officer. Nagarjuna plays a police officer who is ready to go to any extent to fulfill his professional responsibilities. He is fit, packs punches and you just cannot seek mercy from him if you are at fault. The teaser, which offers glimpses of the ruthless officer, has left us excited to know what else the film has to offer.

Sharing the teaser of Officer, Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Twitter: “I always saw @iamnagarjuna as larger than life intensity personified but having a classical demeanour about him..#Officer is a testimony of that.”

He also added, “#Officer is a very gritty action film portraying @iamnagarjuna in some extremely realistic fights.”

Also Read: Officer teaser: RGV’s touch missing in Nagarjuna’s cop film

Follow all the reactions to the teaser of Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer:

Live Blog

Highlights

15:06 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Ram Gopal Varma shares new Officer still
14:51 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Fans on Officer teaser
14:43 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Mika Singh on Officer
14:36 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Our verdict

Ram Gopal Varma has been claiming that Nagarjuna’s role in Officer is the scariest cop ever to appear on Indian celluloid. The teaser leaves us wondering what makes Shiva the police officer so scary. Not a single shot has been included in the teaser that demonstrates the intensity of the character. All we get is a close-up shot of Nagarjuna’s biceps and a bunch of dialogues that serve no purpose. The teaser definitely doesn’t pique our interest.

Also Read | Officer teaser: RGV’s touch missing in Nagarjuna’s cop film

14:32 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Reunion

Officer marks the reunion of Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade. RGV made his directorial debut in 1989 with Shiva, which had Nagarjuna in the lead role and became a game changer for both of them.

14:30 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Nagarjuna Akkineni on Officer
14:27 (IST) 09 Apr 2018
Here is the teaser of Ram Gopal Varma's Officer

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna join hands once again for bilingual cop drama Officer. The duo has previously worked together in Shivam, Antham, Govinda Govinda and Drohi. Officer, reportedly, revolves around Nagarjuna, who plays a tough cop on a mission to save a kidnapped girl.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts