NTR first look: NT Rama Rao’s biopic promises to be an intense political drama

The first look poster of upcoming biopic NTR was unveiled to mark the 22nd death anniversary of the legendary movie actor and political leader NT Rama Rao. The poster shows NTR standing on top of a vehicle in the middle of a traffic-clogged road. And the fan frenzy as he is set to make a speech presumably during an election campaign.

NTR’s star son Nandamuri Balakrishna will reprise his father’s role in the biopic that promises to explore an important chapter in the history of Telugu culture and politics. The film is directed by Teja and will be co-produced by Balakrishna.

NTR’s journey from a humble background to superstardom and then becoming Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister is filled with high-voltage drama, personal ambition, a political coup and much more surprises that unfolded during the most turbulent years of politics in India. He was also a cultural icon, who acted in about 300 films in his long and successful career. It is, indeed, one of the most exciting projects of the Telugu film industry.

Even controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had expressed his desire to do a biopic on NTR’s life. He had also said the film will shed light on NTR’s unknown sides, including his enemies and the people who betrayed him. However, the project hasn’t materialised yet.

Director Teja’s NTR biopic will go on floors later this year. The details of the remaining cast and crew are awaited. The buzz was the filmmakers were planning to release a special teaser on NTR’s death anniversary. Reportedly, Teja shot the teaser with Balakrishna in December last year. The teaser release did not happen for the reasons best known to the filmmakers.

Teja’s last film was also a political drama called Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which had Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Balakrishna has already begun the new year at the box office with Jai Shima that released during Sankranti.

