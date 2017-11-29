Not just Anushka Shetty, Alia Bhatt was also considered for Saaho. Here’s why she rejected the Prabhas starrer

After speculations about Anushka Shetty being rejected due to weight issues, now we hear Alia Bhatt was also offered the role. After speculations about Anushka Shetty being rejected due to weight issues, now we hear Alia Bhatt was also offered the role.

Post Baahubali 2, Prabhas announced Saaho and since then, his fans have been eagerly waiting for every update on the film. People were keen to know if the makers would get back Anushka Shetty and Prabhas pairing which had already won hearts around the world in their last release Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, soon the makers announced that it is Shraddha Kapoor who bagged the film. Now, there are reports that even Alia Bhatt was considered for the project but the actor chose to walk out.

Bollywoodlife.com revealed a source close to Alia had said, “Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance-oriented roles. So, at a stage when she’s setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn’t want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast. Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever.”

Well, Alia has her kitty full with interesting projects. The actor has wrapped Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal. Post that, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra, where she would share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. By the way, the list does not end here. Alia would also be seen in Gully Boys alongside Ranveer Singh. So, for at least one year, the 24-year-old is quite busy.

But during a Twitter chat, Alia had expressed that she would love to work with Prabhas. So, we are keen to know when and what the project would be.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd