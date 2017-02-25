There will be no Baahubali 3. Director Rajamouli tell us why

Baahubali creator and director S S Rajamouli Baahubali creator and director S S Rajamouli

To the utter disappointment of the Baahubali fandom across the globe, the last ray of hope about a possible third part was conclusively dismissed by creator Rajamouli himself saying that The Conclusion is the conclusion in the cinematic landscape. However, there is something more to it.

“The story that started will be ending with Baahubali: The Conclusion. We are not going to extend or stretch the plot. But the characters remain immortal because we wrote a lot of background stories about every character in this film and also wrote about how each has their own set of stories of life and how they attained. There are a lot of side stories than the real film itself and those stories have more drama and emotions in them so we don’t want to leave them too. Though there won’t be any more films, we would still continue with the characters as TV series, comic books, animated series, games or novels,” said Rajamouli in an interview to a vernacular news channel on the eve of Maha Shivaratri.

The director himself, during the Mumbai Film Festival held last year, had hinted that “Baahubali 3 is on cards” but it seems he was only in love with the characters than the story itself. Rajamouli also credited the actors for owning the characters and breathing life in them, making them unforgettable.

Meanwhile, we already know that the same star cast will carry forward the story in the second installment of the franchise. The Conclusion would be the high-octane fight between Bhallala and Baahubali.

The trailer of the film is all set to release in mid-March and the film will hit the screens on April 28.

