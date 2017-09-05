No takers for Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa in Visakhapatnam?

Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa is set to release in September Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa is set to release in September

Tollywood star Junior NTR’s upcoming film is one of the most-awaited films that is expected to hit the screens this holiday season. The film has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on the floors, thanks to its lead star Jr NTR.

He will be playing three different roles in the film for the first time in his career. And his looks in the film, which were revealed by a series of teasers and posters by the filmmakers, are already a hit with the fans. The film is also reportedly doing a strong pre-release business.

The latest report suggests that the filmmakers of Jai Lava Kusa are apparently unable to find distributors in Visakhapatnam, who are willing to dole out the price fixed by the film’s producer for its theatrical rights. “Producer Kalyanram demanded Rs 8.5 crore and the distributors are reportedly not offering anything beyond Rs 7 crore,” reported Times of India. It remains to be seen who will blink first, the producer or the distributors, in the battle of nerves. However, the producer has managed to sell the theatrical rights of other areas for a record price.

The music album of the film was scheduled to be launched at a grand event last Sunday. However, they called it off citing heavy rains and ongoing Ganesha festival celebrations. A grand trailer launch event has been announced, which is due on September 10 in Hyderabad.

The film is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram under their home production banner NTR Arts.

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will play the main antagonist and Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads in the film, which is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby.

Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled for release on September 21, targeting pooja holidays.

