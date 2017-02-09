Nithiin signs up another project under Radha Mohan’s production

Tollywood actor Nithiin Tollywood actor Nithiin

Tollywood actor Nithiin is on a roll as the star is teaming up with Bengal Tiger fame producer K K Radha Mohan for his third project this year. “We are working on a subject to a make a superhit film with Nithiin. The discussions on the script are also underway. For now, Nithiin is busy with directors Hanu Raghavapudi and Krishna Chaitanya with two movies. We will start rolling our film after these in the month of August. The other details of the film will be announced soon,” said producer Radha Mohan in a statement. The film will be bankrolled under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.

After his blockbuster hit A Aa with Trivikram Srinivas last year, Nithiin is proactive about his projects in 2017. The actor had earlier announced that he would be doing a film with Krishna Chaitanya under the production of Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan. “Very excited to announce that my new movie is to be produced by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram and my father under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works and Sreshth Movies. PK creative works and Sreshth Movies film is going to be directed by Krishna Chaitanya (Rowdy Fellow) and D.O.P is Natty sir (A Aa),” Nithiin had shared on Twitter.

His second project with Hanu Raghavapudi, director of Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gadha is also expected to be a big hit as the film has roped in Arjun Sarja to play the villain. Nithiin has delivered other blockbusters hit in Tollywood including his debut movie Jayam, Sye, Ishq and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

