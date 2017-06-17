Ninnu Kori trailer: Nani and Nivetha Thomas starrer is all about the complicated emotion called love. Watch video

Ninnu Kori stars Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. Ninnu Kori stars Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles.

Ninnu Kori stars Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles and is directed by debutante Shiva Nirvana. The teaser and the songs that were released so far have already impressed the fans. Nani seems to be back with his successful formula only with a little twist this time around. It is not just about him and his lady love. Nani and Nivetha seemed to have fallen in love initially and from the glimpse of the breakup song, things don’t seem to work.

This is when Aadhi enters the plot. Nivetha who plays the role of Pallavi falls in love again and there is this new man in her life. Coincidentally, Nani and Nivetha come in contact again. It looks like Aadhi and Nani are friends. Interestingly, it doesn’t look like the two men are fighting over the girl. From the trailer, it mostly looks like three individuals are trying to figure out the complicated love triangle that they are stuck in. The music composed by Gopi Sunder adds a refreshing feel to the trailer. It tells us that there is more to this tale than just star-crossed lovers. There is a bit of love, a bit comedy and songs and the trailer highlights all of these elements.

After their onscreen chemistry worked in Gentlemen, this is Nani and Nivetha’s second film together. Fans are waiting for this romance to hit the big screens on July 7. After this, Nani will be seen next in Dil Raju’s project MCA, in which he is expected to play the role of a MCA graduate.

