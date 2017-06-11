Ninnu Kori starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas to release in July. See photo

Nani and Nivetha Thomas starrer Ninnu Kori to release on July 7. Nani and Nivetha Thomas starrer Ninnu Kori to release on July 7.

Nani’s upcoming film Ninnu Kori alongside Nivetha Thomas is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. Aadhi Pinisetty also plays an important role in the film. After three successful releases in 2016 – Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentlemen and Majnu — and one earlier this year titled Nenu Local, Nani seems to be on fire when it comes to churning out hit movies. His previous film Gentlemen, which was also opposite Nivetha Thomas was successful, and fans loved their chemistry onscreen. The makers seem to be depending on this formula to work again, and from the teaser of the film, it looks like the film might just work. After all, Nani is the king of romance.

The film’s release date was announced by the makers recently. It will hit the big screens on July 7, and fans can’t wait to see the star on the silver screen. The film produced by DVV Danayya was initially shot in USA, and it is evident from the teaser that the break up between the lead pair is the crux of the story. Even the first song that was released titled, Adiga Adiga was about the man’s affections and feelings for his lover. The music for the film is being composed by Gopi Sunder, who also scored music for films like Majnu, Brahmotsavam and more.

The next song titled “Unnattundi Gunde” will also be released on July 12 for fans. Gopi Sunder, who is known for his composing soulful melodies is currently having a successful run in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industries.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd