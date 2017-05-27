Ninnu Kori song Adiga Adiga: Nani starrer’s soulful love ballad is paired with heart-wrenching lyrics. Watch video

Nani’s upcoming movie opposite Niveda Thomas, Ninnu Kori’s first song video was released. Nani’s upcoming movie opposite Niveda Thomas, Ninnu Kori’s first song video was released.

Nani’s upcoming film Ninu Kori also starring Niveda Thomas in the lead role is helmed by debutante Shiva Nirvana. Nani, the star who is known to be a lover boy and has done movies which portray him as such seems to be the star of yet another romantic film. Sid Sriram, who has rendered his voice for soulful Tamil numbers like “Thalli Pogathey” and “Ennodu Nee Irundhal” and their Telugu versions “Nuvvunte Na Jathaga” and “Vellipomaakey” has managed to hook us to yet another number of his with “Adiga Adiga”. This is the first song from the album of the film to get a video release.

The song is a tale about a man who calls his lover his everything. The lyrics confess about how, the man cannot imagine a life without his lady love. Every memory that he flips through features the girl. The melody is so refreshing, yet heart-wrenching because the song seems to be either after a break up or after he has just confessed his love. Music director Gopi Sunder, the man who is ruling the Malayalam film industry with his compositions, debuted in Telugu with Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju. His newly released song can probably be considered a signature number of the composer. If you were to flip through his repertoire, you would probably find one song that is targeted to touch your heart.

The film is set to hit the screens this July. It is expected to do well as the previous outing of Nani and Niveda Thomas, Gentleman was a hit. The fans have also welcomed Ninnu Kori with open arms. Aadhi Pinisetty, will also be playing a pivotal role in this film.

