Ninnu Kori first look: Nani has another romance all planned. See pic

Nani’s next with Nivetha Thomas is titled Ninnu Kori and with its first look being out, we can reveal that the actor is placing his bets on another romantic flick. “Vizag nunchi USA varaku. Chinna pillalanunchi pedha valla varaku. Lovers nunchi pellainavalla varaku (From Vizag to the USA. From children to adults. From lovers to partners),” tweeted Nani along with the poster. The poster shows Nani, with the famous Brooklyn Bridge in the background. The bridge is considered to be one of the most romantic places in the world.

The majority of Ninnu Kori’s shooting is said to be taking place in the US. The actor also flew to the US soon after the release of Nenu Local for the shooting of the film.

The movie is said to be another entertainer for Nani, who has become popular after many romcoms including his latest hits Gentleman and Majnu. The Nani-Nivetha Thomas pair will be seen again in this movie after Gentleman. Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty is also playing a crucial role in the film. Aadhi said this movie will “add more points to his career”.

Along with the star cast, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Prudhvi, Rajasree Nayar, Neetu and Bhupal Raj will be seen in supporting roles. Hit music director Gopi Sunder was also roped in for rendering tunes for the film.

Meanwhile, Nani is on a roll as the star has signed another project with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame Hanu Raghavapudi. The film will start shooting from August this year. He is also riding high on the success of his recent hit Nenu Local that had collected over Rs 50 crore.

