Nikhil Siddhartha’s next film Keshava to release on May 12

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s next film Keshava has been wrapped and the producers are planning to release the film on May 12. The makers, reportedly, said that the film might hit the screens along with Baahubali: The Conclusion and Allu Arvind’s Duvvada Jagannadham.

The shooting of the film, that started last year, has been wrapped and the post-production is underway. This the second time Nikhil is teaming up with director Sudheer Varma after their blockbuster hit Swamy Ra Ra.

The film is touted to be a serious crime thriller with the tagline “Revenge is a dish best served cold”.

“The film is a revenge drama and Nikhil will be seen in a new character. The shooting will take place across the shores between Kakinada and Vizag,” director Sudheer Varma had said at the launch of the film. This will be the third movie for Varma and a second with Nikhil.

The movie is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama. “This Nikhil-Sudheer combination will stand as another hit,” the film’s producer had said.

Nikhil will be paring up with Pellichoopulu fame actor Reetu Varma in this movie. Not only that, Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar has also been roped in for the role of a cop in the movie. Other supporting players like Rao Ramesh, Ajay and Brahmaji will also be seen playing crucial roles in the movie.

Music for the movie will be scored by director Sunny M R. While art for the movie is handled by Raghu Kulkarni, the camera work is managed by Divakar Mani.

