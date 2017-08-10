Netflix buys SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise for Rs 25.5 crore

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 became a global hit Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 became a global hit

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise continues to be the most profitable venture in the Indian film industry even after smashing all the previous box office records worldwide and creating new records. The latest buzz is video streaming website Netflix has bought the online rights of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion for a whopping price.

According to a news report, the worth of the deal is pegged at $4 million, which is approximately Rs 25.5 crore. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Netflix has been signing acquisition deals of popular film titles with major production houses. It also inked content deals with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. And Netflix will further invest in producing original web series for its Indian consumers.

“On the content front we are doubling down on Indian investment to curate a compelling content library encompassing original and licensed titles,” said Jessica Lee, vice-president (communications), Netflix, according to a Mint report.

Netflix has announced that it will produce three original series in India based on the novels Sacred Games, Selection Day and Again.

The question that had us up many nights, now answered on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/C3HKIHLR7G — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 8, 2017

It is worth noting that Netflix is also trying to acquire the streaming rights of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming mega-budget film, 2.0.

After a stupendous success of Baahubali 1 in 2015, Baahubali 2 opened to an earth-shattering response across the world, collecting Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself. Within 10 days of its release, the film raked in Rs 1000 crore, setting a new benchmark for an Indian film internationally. Baahubali film series will be available for streaming in 192 countries, where Netflix is present.

