Nenu Local trailer: Is Nani the master of rom-coms?

Nani and Keerthy Suresh at Nenu Local audio launch event in Kakinada. (Source: Express) Nani and Keerthy Suresh at Nenu Local audio launch event in Kakinada. (Source: Express)

While we thought that the lover boy would switch lanes to bring us an actioner, Nani proved that he isn’t changing what he is best at, anytime sooner. He will continue to do both the things he is a champion of – romance and comedy.

The teaser of Nenu Local reassures that the actor is a perfectionist when it comes to rom-coms. His expressions and rhetoric only prove that he is an idealistic hero who can romance any actor, sans any cupid. His unique style of delivering comic lines is what shot him to fame. And we don’t doubt his calibre. After all, out of his 24 films, close to 10 films are either pure romantics or rom-coms.

Nenu Local is another college love story where the boy falls in love with a girl and tries every possible way to impress her, (and her dad too).

Though it is a regular skeleton for any contemporary rom-com, we have to wait and watch how Nani delivers it. However, the last 30 seconds of the trailer hint us at the film being an action treat too, keeping beat with the macho sense of the title Nenu Local. A couple of fights scenes and a car chase are not worth missing.

Nenu Local also features Keerthy Suresh playing the lead opposite Nani. Under the direction of Trinadha Rao of Memu Vayasuku Vachamu and Cinema Choopista Mava fame, Nenu Local is billed to be a comedy mass action entertainer. Reports claim that Trinadha Rao wore the director’s hat after Nani got impressed with the script.

Nani is already riding high on the success of his earlier hits Majnu and Gentlemen released last year. Nenu Local will be another great feat for the actor. Nani was able to manage the variations in his 2016 films with equal energy as all of them turned out to be decent hits at the Tollywood box office. The natural star has reportedly signed two more films and is in discussions with a few other filmmakers.

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring audio tracks for the movie and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing Nenu Local.

