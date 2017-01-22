Nenu Local: Nani-Keerthy Suresh starrer set to release on February 3

Nani’s still from Nenu Local firstlook poster Nani’s still from Nenu Local firstlook poster

After multiple rescheduling of its release date since last year, Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s next romcom Nenu Local is finally set to hit the screens on February 3 worldwide.

The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas release in December last year to make the most of the holiday weekend. But the film’s dates were pushed fearing a financial loss due to the demonetisation drive.

In the film, Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the lead role opposite Nani. Under the direction of Trinadha Rao of ‘Memu Vayasuku Vachamu’ and ‘Cinema Choopista Mava’ fame, Nenu Local is billed to be a comedy mass action entertainer. Reports suggest that, in fact, Trinadha Rao was given the chance to direct after Nani got impressed with the script.

Nani is already riding high on the success of his recent hits Majnu and Gentlemen, and Nenu Local will be another great feat for the actor. Nani was able to manage the variations with equal energy as all the films turned out to be decent hits at the Tollywood box office. The star has reportedly signed two more films and is in talks with few other filmmakers.

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring audio tracks for the movie and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing it. Meanwhile, Nani is also gearing up for his next project with Nivetha Thomas, which was launched in December last year at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. The movie is said to be another entertainer with Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty playing a crucial role in the film.

