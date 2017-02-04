Nenu Local box office: Nani-starrer gets a big start worldwide

Nani’s still from Nenu Local firstlook poster Nani’s still from Nenu Local firstlook poster

Nani’s Nenu Local got a good opening on day 1 at the box office, in India and abroad. The film raked in close to Rs 10 crore just from the US premiere and Friday collections.

“Telugu film #NenuLocal is STRONG in USA… Thu $ 163,457, Fri $ 190,422. Total: $ 353,879 [₹ 2.38 cr]. @Rentrak” posted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, domestic numbers also show that Nenu Local got an exceptional start. The film collected Rs 6 crore from just Nizam and AP area alone.

Under the direction of Trinadha Rao of ‘Memu Vayasuku Vachamu’ and ‘Cinema Choopista Mava’ fame, Nenu Local is a comedy mass action entertainer. Reports suggest that Trinadha Rao was given the chance to direct as Nani was impressed with the script.

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad scored audio tracks for the movie and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations bankrolled the film. Nani is already riding high on the success of his recent hits Majnu and Gentlemen, which released last year and Nenu Local will be another great feat for the actor. Despite different genres, both the films turned out to be decent hits at the Tollywood box office.

The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas release in December last year to make the most of the holiday weekend but the film’s dates were pushed fearing a financial loss due to the demonetisation drive. It further avoided a Sankranthi release to avert a box office clash with Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Nani is also gearing up for his next project with Nivetha Thomas, which was launched in December last year at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. The movie is said to be another entertainer with Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty playing a crucial role in the film.

