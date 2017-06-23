Nene Raju Nene Mantri trailer: Rana Daggubati is ready for the kill, watch trailer

Nene Raju Nene Mantri trailer: Rana Daggubati transforms from Kajal Aggarwal’s loving husband to a rude, abusive man. Nene Raju Nene Mantri trailer: Rana Daggubati transforms from Kajal Aggarwal’s loving husband to a rude, abusive man.

Rana Daggubati has left Bhallaladeva and Baahubali behind. Now, he is Jogendra in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, a man who believes in his own brand of justice and has attitude to spare. In the Nene Raju Nene Mantri trailer, Joginder aka Rana Daggubati has been sentenced to death. The trailer captures the change in Jogi from a loving husband to a rude, abusive man who is ready to overthrow his CM for the ‘one’ cause that he deems fit. What is that one cause is probably the crux of this movie. Also, it is clear from the trailer that Kajal Agarwal’s character Radha, might not be part of the entire movie. This might be where Catherine Tresa comes in to play. Amidst all this there is action and romance — the favourite Tollywood recipe

It is Rana’s attitude which is being talked about the most. Talking about trailer release earlier, Rana said, “The trailer will shed more light on Jogendra’s attitude, the most talked about aspect of the film.” Director Teja added, “The trailer will exhibit Rana’s ability to transform into Jogendra’s character with great skill and attitude.” Sharing the trailer, Rana had written, “#NeneRajuNeneMantriTrailer out now. Hope you guys like it!!”

Just like the teaser, the trailer also shows us a prisoner — dressed in prison whites, with manacles on his wrists and ankles — being led out of a prison cell. And then we spot Rana, in a mundu and white shirt, standing besides a swinging noose and challenging anyone who dares to think about bringing him down.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, and Navadeep in lead roles. The trailer also shows Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Teja and produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Music for the film is composed by Anup Rubens.

Rana’s popularity has reached stratospheric levels since Baahubali 2 and producers are taking advantage of the same and releasing Nene Raju Nene Mantri in four languages. The film is produced by D Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati’s father. Rana has also been posting about his character and in fact called Jogendar ‘crazy’. When a fan tweeted that he liked Rana in Baby the most, the actor replied, “Jogendra is crazier ) #NRNMteaseronJune6th.” And we can now agree.

