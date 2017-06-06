Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser: Rana Daggubati plays a powerful leader of masses in his next. Watch video

Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser is out Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser is out

The entire nation is still reeling under the craze of Baahubali: The Conclusion and the characters of this epic film are still fresh in our memories. If you didn’t stop quite despising Rana Daggubati for his act as Bhallaladeva, the actor has given a new reason for you to start admiring him. As promised, Rana has unveiled a 30-second teaser of his upcoming film, Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

While Rana played a pure evil in his previous outing, he seems to portray a leader of masses with shades of grey in the upcoming Telugu film. In the teaser, his face is covered with a black cloth as the police escort him to his gallows. Cut to the next scene, we can see him smoking with an air of arrogance and swag around him, standing right next to the gallows. “I am the one that decides when you will die, and only I can decide when will I die,” says Jogendra, played by Rana. The film seems to be a political thriller, also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa as female leads. It is worth nothing that Rana played a politician in his debut Telugu blockbuster Leader that came out in 2010.

The film marks the first collaboration between Rana and director Teja, who is a cinematographer-turned-director. In the past, he has given super hits like Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, Jayam and Nijam and worked with many leading stars of the Telugu film industry.

Rana is currently, one of the hot properties of the Indian film industry along with Prabhas following the humongous success of Baahubali 2. Rana has made a mark in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries by delivering many memorable performances. The buzz is that he has also been approached by Kannada filmmakers for a couple of big-ticket films and the actor is yet to take a call on it.

