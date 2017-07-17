Nene Raju Nene Mantri: Rana Daggubati to meet fans, take selfies via 3D AR motion posters

Rana Daggubati starts Nene Raju Nene Mantri promotion Rana Daggubati starts Nene Raju Nene Mantri promotion

Actor Rana Daggubati is currently busy with his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which is on the verge of its completion. The promotion of the film was kick-started on Monday with the actor announcing the first-of-its kind movie promotional campaign, which he described as a “serious technological breakthrough in terms of storytelling and advertising.”

The filmmakers have built a mobile phone application based on augmented reality (AR) technology that lets the users have an interactive experience with their favourite stars, Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal. Fans can download ‘Appstar’ from Play Store or iOS and scan the barcode on a 3D AR motion poster of NRNM to bring the lead characters, Jogendra and Radha, alive from the posters technologically.

The filmmakers have said it will be a thrilling experience for the fans. John Paoletto, Head of Design Avantari, the creators of this AR for NRNM said, “It’s a completely a new experience for the movie audience and we are hopeful it will be equally exciting for everyone around the world. And, their favourite stars alluring presence in AR is absolutely fuller on camera as much as in real life.”

“This application is a nice way to introduce augmented reality to the masses. AR has a lot of benefits in education, entertainment, gaming and marketing.” producer Suresh Babu, who is co-producing the film, told indianexpress.com.

“For the first time ever, we are enabling posters in theatres talk to you through this interactive technology,” Suresh Babu added. “The audience will be really excited to see their favourite hero come alive instantly in front of them delivering popular dialogues from the film.”

The fans will also get an opportunity to take a selfie with the computer-generated images of their stars. At a time, 10 people can enjoy this experience. The filmmakers will make 3D AR motion posters available in 700 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next couple of days. The makers will also promote this film with this technology in other parts of south India.

NRNM, which is directed by Teja, has a huge star cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Nassar, Navadeep and Ashutosh Rana.

The film is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Anup Ruben has composed the music for the film.

