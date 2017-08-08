Nene Raju Nene Mantri: Rana Daggubati explains difference between Jogendra and Bhallaladeva of Baahubali

Rana Daggubati is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Rana Daggubati is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Accompanied by his onscreen wife Kajal Aggarwal and his co-producer Kiran Reddy, Rana addressed media in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Rana Daggubati said Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a love story that plays out against a political backdrop. Unlike his debut film, Leader, which was also a political drama, Rana doesn’t play an honest leader, who works for the betterment of the society and collective good. His role of Jogendra in Nene Raju Nene Mantri is marked by ‘love, lust and power.’

As seen in the trailer, Jogendra opens fire in public with a big grin on his face, threatens people in power, and seems to be always ready to break the law with impunity. But, at the same time, he loves, respect and cares for his people and especially his woman. Who is Jogendra really? A good guy with questionable morality or he is simply a bad guy like Bhallaladeva of Baahubali?

“Well, Nene Raju Nene Mantri is completely a different tale. This is a tale of a man, who has a very big graph in life and very big graph in society. His growth is all over the place. In Baahubali, Bhallaladeva had a clear-cut view that he wanted to be the king of that place and that’s it. But, this is a completely different tale,” Rana told the Indianexpress.com while explaining the difference between his characters in Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Baahubali.

“Jogendra is a self-assured king. And I can’t deny the fact that there is some coolness in playing a bad guy,” he added.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri chronicles the journey of a simple man, who decides to play the power game in politics due to personal reasons.

“Jogendra is not someone from the political world. He is just one of us. He is pissed off at something that someone did to him and he goes back fighting. He is in the world that he doesn’t know. He is waging a war that he doesn’t know whether he will win or lose. It is almost like an eye-opener for a lot of us in terms of how a lay man would understand these things,” Rana added further describing his character in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal also responding to the same question shared her perspective about Rana’s character in the film. “From my point of view, since I play his wife in the film, I don’t think in Nene Raju Nene Mantri he plays a bad guy. It is more like a good guy, who is kind of reverse,” she added. “It’s more about his journey.”

The film, which is directed by Teja, will simultaneously release in Tamil as Naan Aanaiyittaal and Malayalam as Raaja Kireedam along with the original Telugu version on August 11.

