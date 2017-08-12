Nene Raju Nene Mantri box office: Rana Daggubati film off to a good start, beats LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka

Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri is leading the Telugu box office. Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri is leading the Telugu box office.

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which released amid a lot of expectations on Friday, has received an encouraging response from the audience on its opening day.

The film is said to be the top choice of movie goers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over other two new releases– LIE and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. The film has earned Rs 3.72 crore on Day 1 at the Telugu box office.

The filmmakers, who were happy about its opening day performance, held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday to thank the audience and the media for the support. Rana said he was kind of surprised by the day one box office collection of the film.

Director Teja, meanwhile, said he was finally happy to have delivered a hit film after a long time. He said Nene Raju Nene Mantri is his first box office success in the last 10 years.

The film has also performed well in the United States against its competitors. While the Rana Daggubati-starrer collected $140,833, LIE raked in $50,623 and ‘Jaya Janaki Nayaka $8,535 on its opening day at the US box office, reported Times of India.

Talking about his box office expectations, debut producer Kiran Reddy said this film has made profits for its producers even before its theatrical release. “We are already safe. Thanks to Rana’s entrepreneurial skills the film made good pre-release business through satellite and distribution rights,” Kiran said.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is Rana’s third release this year following the global hit Baahubali: The Conclusion and The Ghazi Attack.

NRNM is produced by Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Anup Ruben has composed the music for the film. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navadeep and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

