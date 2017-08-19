Nene Raju Nene Mantri box office collection Week 1: Rana Daggubati film collects Rs 30.9 crore

Rana Daggubati’s movie still on top despite new Telugu releases this week. Rana Daggubati’s movie still on top despite new Telugu releases this week.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri starring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal is still going strong at the box office, even with Taapsee Pannu’s Anando Brahma in theaters this week. The film started off on a good note with an impressive Day 1 collection and looking at the first week collections, it looks like the film will be declared a superhit. According to Andhra Box Office, the film has so far collected Rs 30.9 crores worldwide.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter to observe that the film is doing well despite new releases this week. He wrote, “Despite new releases, @RanaDaggubati – @MsKajalAggarwal ‘s #NRNM continues to be No.1 at the #Tollywood Box office in it’s 2nd weekend..” Rana Daggubati has yet again proved that he is capable of ruling the box office and can be termed the Baahubali of Telugu box office with his new film doing so well. Interestingly, the movie has received mixed reactions.

The film also stars Catherine Tresa in a pivotal role, and was helmed by Teja. Bankrolled by D. Suresh Babu, Kiran Reddy and Bharath Chowdary, the film was, reportedly, made on a Rs 15 crore budget. The collections that have come in so far are for the Telugu version only, and the Tamil and Malayalam version of the movie are expected to release in September. It is titled Naan Aanaiyittaal in Tamil, inspired by MGR’s famous song, and in Malayalam it is called Raja Kireedam.

