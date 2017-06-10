Nene Raja Nene Mantri: Catherine Tresa and Kajal Aggarwal fight for Rana Daggubati’s affections? See photo

After Catherine Tresa’s look was unveiled, Kajal Aggarwal’s role in the film piques the interest of audience. After Catherine Tresa’s look was unveiled, Kajal Aggarwal’s role in the film piques the interest of audience.

After Kajal Aggarwal’s look for the film Nene Raja Nene Mantri came out, the other leading lady of the film, Catherine Tresa’s look was also recently released. And, it looks like the two ladies might be fighting for the protagonist’s affections, which is being played by Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati. Kajal’s first look read, ‘Nene Radha, Nene Bharya’ meaning, ‘I am Radha, I am the wife’.

Now, Catherine Tresa’s first look is out as well. So far, we were told that she plays an important role in the film. However, seeing the first look, she seems to be playing the role of the second female lead. The poster reads, ‘Nene Rani, Nene Bharya’ meaning ‘I am Rani, I am the wife’. She plays the role of Devika Rani in the film. According to media reports, the film is about a man who has political aspirations and is not really walking the straight line. One of the leading ladies tries to reform him.

This political thriller has Rana Daggubati portraying the role of Raja Jogendra, and the film which is all about love, lust and power is a commercial Telugu formula. The expectations on this film are high, especially after Rana’s success with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. The teaser of the film has been received well by the audience.

Rana also revealed in a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) that he will be seen next in a Tamil film after Nene Raja Nene Mantri. He was last seen in Bangalore Naatkal, which also had Bobby Simha, Arya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parvathy Menon and Sri Divya playing pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd