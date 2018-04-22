Nela Ticket teaser: Another potboiler from Ravi Teja

The 48-second teaser doesn’t give us a glimpse of real conflict in the story of Nela Ticket. The 48-second teaser doesn’t give us a glimpse of real conflict in the story of Nela Ticket.

The teaser of Tollywood star Ravi Teja ‘s Nela Ticket was released on Sunday. Judging from the teaser, the star plays a medical college student. Yes, the 50-year-old actor is still essaying characters half his age. Anyway, he still looks like a man in his early thirties. So let’s not sweat too much about it.

Teja seems to be playing a student of medicine, who seemingly has a lot of spare time to pursue his love interest, a fellow medical student, played by Malvika Sharma. The leading lady spurns Teja’s overtures but that doesn’t discourage our hero. We can see him following her and somehow eventually making her fall for his charms.

He is also a people person. He plays with kids, hangs out with old people and boasts of other conventional features of a good man. And of course, he also knows how to throw a punch when push comes to shove.

The 48-second teaser doesn’t give us a glimpse of real conflict in the story that prompts our happy-go-lucky hero to get serious and throw around punchlines simultaneously whilst kicking some tough guys.

The teaser promises this film to be another Ravi Teja commercial film. It seems to have songs that celebrate life, moral lessons about respecting elders, caring for children, falling in love and beating up the bad guys. The usual drill.

The film is written and directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and stars Jagapathi Babu, Brahmanandam, Jayaprakash Reddy, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, Prabhas Srinu, Surekha Vani, Praveen among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd