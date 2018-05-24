Neevevaroo: Nani unveils title of Aadhi, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh film

Nani launches the title poster of Neevevaroo Nani launches the title poster of Neevevaroo

Following days of build up, Telugu movie star Nani unveiled the title of screenwriter Kona Venkat’s new productional venture. Neevevaroo is the name of the film, which has Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh in the lead roles.

“#Neevevaroo it is Happy to be launching the title of our dearest Arun @AadhiOfficial next and wishing you all the very best @konavenkat99 gaaru @taapsee @ritika_offl (sic),” tweeted Nani.

It’s worth noting that Venkat had drafted the screenplay for Nani’s last year romantic drama Ninnu Kori, which revolved around estranged lovers. The movie also starred Aadhi as the secondary hero.

Going by the title, it is safe to assume that it is likely to be a romantic film. In addition to bankrolling the project under his home production banner Kona Film Corporation along with MVV Satyanarayan, Venkat has also written the film.

The film also stars hit comedian Vennela Kishore, who is playing a cop in the upcoming film. “Delighted to be a part of this project as Chokka Rao, a “yours obediently” constable beside our “yours lovingly” @AadhiOfficial .. Thank you @konavenkat99 sir and #harinath garu(sic),” tweeted Vennela.

#Neevevaroo it is 😊

And Venkat wrote back to Kishore promising that his character in the film will be remembered for a long time. “Delighted to have u in this film Kishore bhayya!! I’m sure ur character will be remembered for a long time in Telugu cinema !! చొక్కారావు పాత్రకి ప్రాణం పోసావు (sic),” he wrote.

Aadhi was last seen in this year’s blockbuster Rangasthalam, in which he played the elder brother of Ram Charan’s Chitti Babu. Before that he played the villain in Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, which tanked at the box office.

Taapsee’s last Telugu film was a horror comedy called Anando Brahma, which was received well by the audience and the critics. As for Ritika, she reprised her role from Irudhi Suttru in its Telugu remake Guru that came out last year.

