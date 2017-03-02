Nani’s Ninnu Kori gets a good overseas deal

Nani’s look from his next film Ninnu Kori Nani’s look from his next film Ninnu Kori

With back-to-back projects, Nani has become not only an easy pick for directors, but also earned a name for himself, in the industry’s trade circles. In fact, the actor’s international market saw a phenomenal growth in the last couple of years making him a safe bet for overseas distributors. The latest news is that his next project with Nivetha Thomas – Ninnu Kori, was clinched for a good price of Rs 3.5 crore.

In fact, the majority of Ninnu Kori’s shooting is said to be taking place in the US. The actor flew there soon after the release of Nenu Local, for the shooting of the film.

The movie is said to be another entertainer for Nani, who has become popular after many romcoms including his latest hits Gentleman and Majnu. The Nani-Nivetha Thomas pair will be seen again after Gentleman. Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty is also playing a crucial role in the film. Aadhi said this movie will “add more points to his career.”

Along with the star cast, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Prudhvi, Rajasree Nayar, Neetu and Bhupal Raj will be seen in the supporting roles. Hit music director Gopi Sunder was roped in for rendering tunes for the film.

Meanwhile, Nani is on a roll as the star has signed another project with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame Hanu Raghavapudi. The film will begin shooting from August this year. He also signed up a project titled MCA with producer Dil Raju. Nani is riding high on the success of his recent hit Nenu Local that collected over Rs 50 crore.

