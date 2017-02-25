Nani’s next film with Dil Raju titled MCA

Tollywood actor Nani Tollywood actor Nani

Actor Nani is unstoppable this year. The star has signed three projects in two successive days. While the news came that he signed up for two movies with Hanu and Siva respectively, producer Dil Raju put out a quirky poster in reference to Nani’s Nenu Local, which said his next film with the star will be titled MCA.

“Happy Birthday Actor Nani. Next enti ante #MCA. Shoot starts soon. More details will be announced shortly,” posted Dil Raju on Facebook.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Nani was an engineering graduate in Nenu Local that released last month. In his next with Dil Raju, we are likely to see Nani as a MCA student calling for another possible romantic comedy. However, no other details have been revealed yet.

The romantic comedy king is doing a film with Hanu Raghavapudi. This will be their second project after their blockbuster hit Krishnagaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (KVPG) that released last year. The film is expected to start rolling from August this year. The actor also took another project with Siva Nirvana titled Ninnu Kori. Nani has been in the US since the release of Nenu Local, shooting for Hanu’s film. Ninnu Kori is also expected to be a romantic-comedy, which be shot in the US mostly. Nivetha Thomas has been roped in to play the female lead.

The Gentleman and Majnu of Tollywood Nani seems to be surrounded with scripts, especially, romantic themes. The actor has been doing similar movies back-to-back since 2015 with his roles in films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Majnu and Nenu Local. While all the films turned out to be decent hits at the box office, the next three projects around this concept would be a hard game for the star. We will have to wait and watch how far he would push the boundaries to keep the audience entertained.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd