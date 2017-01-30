Nani’s Nenu Local get U/A after censor, release on February 3

Nani’s film Nenu Local to release on February 3 Nani’s film Nenu Local to release on February 3

Nani’s Nenu Local cleared its censor formalities on Monday with a U/A certificate. The film is set to hit the screens on February 3.

The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas release in December last year to make the most of the holiday weekend but the film’s dates were pushed fearing a financial loss due to the demonetisation drive. It avoided a Sankranthi release to avert a box office clash with Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni.

In Nenu Local, Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the lead role opposite Nani. Under the direction of Trinadha Rao of ‘Memu Vayasuku Vachamu’ and ‘Cinema Choopista Mava’ fame, Nenu Local is billed to be a comedy mass action entertainer. Reports suggest that Trinadha Rao was given the chance to direct as Nani was impressed with the script.

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring audio tracks for the movie and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing it. Nani is already riding high on the success of his recent hits Majnu and Gentlemen, which released last year and Nenu Local will be another great feat for the actor. Despite different genres, both the films turned out to be decent hits at the Tollywood box office.

Meanwhile, Nani is also gearing up for his next project with Nivetha Thomas, which was launched in December last year at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. The movie is said to be another entertainer with Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty playing a crucial role in the film.

