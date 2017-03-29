Actor Nani welcomes home a baby boy on Ugadi. Actor Nani welcomes home a baby boy on Ugadi.

Actor Nani and his wife Anjana were blessed with a new member of the family, a baby boy! The baby was born early morning on Wednesday, May 29, 2017, which also happens to be Ugadi, the Telegu New Year. The stars’ fans are super excited and have been wishing the star.

Nani and Anjana met during the actor’s stint as an RJ and tied the knot after five years of knowing each other. The couple got married in 2012, and this is their first child. Though the actor has not released a picture of the baby as of now, we are eagerly awaiting to see the little bundle of joy soon.

Nani has given back-to-back hits with starting from his recent film Nenu Local, which was a box office hit to Majnu, Gentleman and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha.

He is also currently busy with multiple projects. He is working with debutante director Siva Nirvanand, which will be produced by DVV Danayya and also stars Niveda Thomas in the lead role. This will be Nani and Niveda Thomas’ second film together after the hit 2016 film Gentleman. In fact, the actor was in the US shooting for this project and returned to India recently. This film is expected to release in the later part of the year, however, there is no official word out yet.

Also, producer Dil Raju, who had earlier worked with Nani in Nenu Local, had also announced on Twitter that the producer-actor duo might be working together yet again on a project. In this project, Nani is expected to play the role of an MCA graduate.

