Nani to team up with Hanu Raghavapudi for his next

Nani and director Hanu Raghavapudi. (Source: Twitter) Nani and director Hanu Raghavapudi. (Source: Twitter)

Just two months into 2017, Nani already has two projects in hand as the star announced that his next project is with director Hanu Raghavapudi. This will be their second project after their blockbuster hit Krishnagaadi Veera Prema Gaadha (KVPG) that released last year.

A source revealed that the film will launch in August this year. While Mani Sharma has been roped in to score music for the film, cinematography will be handled by Yuvaraj who worked for KVPG too.

The film will be bankrolled by Srinivasa Prasad and Sudhakar. However, no other details about the female lead in the film were announced yet.

Meanwhile, Nani is all set to with next film with Nivetha Thomas who was in the US for shooting till recently. Under Siva Nirvana’s direction, the movie is said to be another entertainer for Nani, who has become popular after many romcoms including his latest hits Gentleman and Majnu. The Nani-Nivetha Thomas pair will be seen again in this movie after Gentleman. Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty is also playing a crucial role in the film. Aadhi said this movie will “add more points to his career”.

Nani is also riding high on the success of his recent release Nenu Local with Keerthy Suresh that did very well at the box office. The film grossed over Rs 50 crore since its release on February 3.

On the other hand, Hanu is busy with the shooting of another commercial entertainer with actor Nithiin. This movie with Nithiin is based on Telangana backdrop.

