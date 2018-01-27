Telugu actor Nani survives car accident with minor bruises in Hyderabad

Nani tweeted that he will be back in action in a week. Nani tweeted that he will be back in action in a week.

Tollywood actor Nani was involved in a car accident that took place in the wee hours of Friday in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area. The car that the actor was travelling in rammed into an electric pole after the driver dozed off behind the wheel.

A case against Nani’s driver, who has been identified as Srinivas, has been booked under Section 3 of PDPP (prevention of damage to public property) Act. He is under investigation.

Nani was returning home after the shoot and was seated in the backseat at the time of the accident. The airbags in the car saved the occupants of the car from serious injuries. Nani has suffered minor bruises but nothing to worry about. “I’m okay :) Just a few bruises here and there .. Small break from the Yudham .. Will be back in action in a week!,” Nani wrote on his Twitter page.

Nani is currently shooting for Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which is helmed by director Merlapaka Gandhi. Actors Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir play the leading ladies in the film, which is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens banners.

I’m okay :)

Just a few bruises here and there ..

Small break from the Yudham ..

Will be back in action in a week! — Nani (@NameisNani) January 26, 2018

Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which is majorly shot in Prague, Europe and Czech Republic, is expected to hit the screens on April 12 this year.

Nani was last seen in Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), which released in December during Christmas holidays. While it did not sweep the critics off their feet, it did manage to do well at the box office.

