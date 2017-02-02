Nani off to US for shooting of his next with Nivetha Thomas

Aadhi Pinnisetty, Nivetha Thomas, Nani and V V Vinayak at launch event in Hyderabad. (file photo) Aadhi Pinnisetty, Nivetha Thomas, Nani and V V Vinayak at launch event in Hyderabad. (file photo)

As Nani’s Nenu Local is just a day away from its release on Friday, the actor was off to the US for his next film with Nivetha Thomas. The shooting has begun today in the country. “Off to America, Shoot of my Next begins on 2nd #NenuLocal premieres on the same day Loads of excitement! Get Set Go ️” Nani tweeted. Under Siva Nirvana’s direction, the film will shoot a major chunk in the US.

Actor Nani was happy about the script and had shared his excitement about working with Siva Nirvana, who is making his debut as a director with this film. “I am fortunate to get good scripts continuously. After Nenu Local when Siva narrated the script, I felt that this is the right film for me and immediately agreed to do it. This movie will be an entertainer with an interesting point. I love this team and I am very happy to work with Siva, Kona Venkat, Karthik Ghattamaneni, Gopi Sunder and Nivetha Thomas. I am working for the first time with Aadi Pinisetty. This will be another success for me,” Nani had said.

The movie is said to be another entertainer for Nani, who has become popular after many romcoms including his latest hits Gentleman and Majnu. The Nani-Nivetha Thomas pair will be seen again in this movie after Gentleman. Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty is also playing a crucial role in the film. Aadhi said this movie will “add more points to his career”.

Along with the star cast, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Prudhvi, Rajasree Nayar, Neetu, Bhupal Raj will be seen in supporting roles. Hit music director Gopi Sunder was also roped in for rendering tunes for the film.

