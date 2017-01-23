Nani-Nivetha Thoma’s next rom-com might hit the screens in June

Aadhi Pinnisetty, Nivetha Thomas, Nani and V V Vinayak at launch event in Hyderabad. (file photo) Aadhi Pinnisetty, Nivetha Thomas, Nani and V V Vinayak at launch event in Hyderabad. (file photo)

After wrapping up the dubbing for his upcoming film Nenu Local, Nani is gearing up for his next rom-com with Nivetha Thomas. Reports suggest that the actor is already shooting for the movie, which is largely based in the US. The film is tentatively slated for a release in June.

The buzz is that Nani is strategically placing his movies to make them marketable, one in every four or five months.

Actor Nani is happy about the script and had earlier shared his excitement about working with director Siva Nirvana, who is making his debut as a director with this film. “I am fortunate to get good scripts continuously. After Nenu Local when Siva narrated me the script, I felt that this is the right film for me and immediately agreed to do this film. This movie will be an entertainer with an interesting point. I love this team and I am very happy to work with Siva, Kona Venkat, Karthik Ghattamaneni, Gopi Sunder and Nivetha Thomas. I am working for the first time with Aadi Pinisetty. This will be another success for me,” Nani had said.

The Nani-Nivetha Thomas pair will be seen again in this movie after Gentleman. Vaishali fame Aadhi Pinisetty is also playing a crucial role in the movie. Aadhi said this movie will “add more points to his career”.

Along with the star cast, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Prudhvi, Rajasree Nayar, Neetu, Bhupal Raj will be seen in other supporting roles. Hit music director Gopi Sunder was also roped in for rendering tunes for the film.

