Nani’s debut production venture Awe gets a release date

Tollywood star Nani’s debut film as a producer Awe will be releasing on February 16, confirmed the filmmakers. The film has an ensemble cast featuring, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Murali Sharma among others. Nani and Ravi Teja have lent their voice to the film.

Awe, which is directed by Prasanth Varma, created a good buzz with the teaser, which introduced interesting characters from the film and gave a glimpse of a few scenes that were enough to get the attention of the moviegoers. The shooting of the film is completed and is all set to hit the screens in February.

Nani had an exciting streak in his career as an actor last year. He hogged headlines in the Telugu circuit due to his multiple releases in 2017. Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori and MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) all were well received at the box office, courtesy Nani’s charming performances.

Nani is currently busy shooting for Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which is helmed by director Merlapaka Gandhi. Actors Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir play the leading ladies in the film, which is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens banners.

He was forced to take a break from the shooting after the car he was travelling in ran into an electric poll recently. “I’m okay. Just a few bruises here and there .. Small break from the Yudham .. Will be back in action in a week!,” Nani had posted on his Twitter account to assure his fans who were worried about his well-being.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which is majorly shot in Prague, Europe and Czech Republic, is expected to hit the screens on April 12 this year, said reports.

