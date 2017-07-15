Nani announces his next two projects, unveils posters of MCA, Krishnarjuna Yudham

Actor Nani announces his new films Actor Nani announces his new films

Actor Nani, basking in the success of his latest outing Ninnu Kori, on Saturday revealed that posters of his next two Telugu projects, MCA (Middle Class Abbay) and Krishnarjuna Yudham.

MCA, being directed by Venu Sriram, is currently on the floors. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. This will be Sai Pallavi’s second film in Telugu after Fidaa, which is all set to hit the screens on July 21.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju. MCA is gearing up for release later this year.

In Krishnarjuna Yudham, Nani plays a double role, and it will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Hip-Hop Tamizha duo will compose music. More details are awaited.

Nani is currently on cloud nine after his latest release Ninnu Kori became a major hit at the box office. The film crossed Rs 25 crore within three days of its release. “Nani Starrer Ninnu Kori has collected over 25 crore gross, close to 16 crore share in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office,” said a release from the filmmakers.

Not just in Telugu states, the film has also hit a jackpot at the US box office. Ninnu Kori became Nani’s fourth film to enter the $1 million club. His other three films were Eega, Bhale Bhale Magadivoi and Nenu Local.

Ninnu Kori is directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Nivetha Thomas plays the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a pivotal role. Composer Gopi Sunder has scored music for the film.

