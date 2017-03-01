Nandi Awards 2012 and 2013: Rajamouli, Ilayaraja, Samantha and Prabhas emerge winners

Ilayaraja, Rajamouli, Prabhas and Samantha bag Nandi Awards. Ilayaraja, Rajamouli, Prabhas and Samantha bag Nandi Awards.

After a 4-year long gap in announcing the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh’s Nandi Awards of 2012 and 2013, the list of winners for both the years was finally revealed and several Tollywood stars are recalling their hits to celebrate their victory.

The Nandi awards for 2012 and 2013 could not be finalised because of the extremely volatile situation in the undivided state in the light of the political uncertainty caused by Telangana statehood movement.

In the list of 2012 winners, the National Award-winning film Eega won the Best Film award. The film’s cast and crew also bagged 6 other awards in various categories.

Complete list of 2012 Nandi Award winners. Congratulations to everyone. #NandiAwards2012 pic.twitter.com/MFqHGwpJSD — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 1, 2017

While Rajamouli won Best Director for Eega, popular music composer M M Keeravani won Best Music Director for rendering scores for the film. Kannada actor Sudeep, who played the antagonist in the film, bagged an award for Best Villain. From the technical department, Senthil Kumar and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao won awards for Best Cinematographer and Best Editor for the film respectively.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The year also saw Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu winning Best Actor and Best Actress for their blockbuster film Yeto Vellipoindi Manasu (YMV). Music maestro Ilayaraja also shared the award for Best Music Director for his tunes in YMV. He shared it with Keeravani for Eega.

In the list of winners for 2013, Koratala Siva and Prabhas’ Mirchi bagged the award for being the Best Film. While Koratala Siva won Best Debut Director for the film, Prabhas went on to take the award for Best Actor for Mirchi.

Complete Nandi Award winners list of 2013. Congratulations to everyone. #NandiAwards2013 pic.twitter.com/Tk6TTde4CL — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 1, 2017

Veteran actor Prakash Raj won Best Supporting Actor for Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. The film also won an award for Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry for being the Best Lyricist.

Meanwhile, Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan’s hit film Attarintiki Daaredi also won an award for Best Dialogue Writer. Devi Sri Prasad won for Best Music Director and Nadiya as Best Supporting Actress for the film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd