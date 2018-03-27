Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NTR biopic will go on floors this week

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing NTR in the biopic. Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing NTR in the biopic.

Late matinee idol NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was keen on a career in the judiciary or police department. In 1947, he cleared the Public Service Commission exam and joined the Madras Service Commission as a sub-registrar. But, just 21 days after joining the job, he got an opportunity to play the lead role in BA Subba Rao’s Palletoori Pilla. He quit the government job and became an actor. The rest, as they say, is history.

And now, a biopic on NTR, to be helmed by director Teja, is all set to go floors from March 30. Teja will first reportedly shoot NTR’s early days in Chennai as a government employee before he became a demigod to his fans and followers. The film will be launched at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing NTR in the biopic. The film, which is expected to explore an important chapter in the history of Telugu culture and politics, is also co-produced by Balakrishna. It will be made in Telugu and Hindi and will be released next year.

#NTR biopic launch on 29th March at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad.. NTR’s son #NBK garu to enact the role of NTR in the film… Will be made in Telugu and Hindi… Directed by Teja… Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri… #NTRBiopic pic.twitter.com/CBTH3zzquP — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2018

It may be recalled that even controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had expressed his desire to do a biopic film on NTR’s life. He had also said the film will shed light on NTR’s enemies and the people who betrayed him. However, the project hasn’t materialised yet.

Teja’s last film was also a political drama called Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which had Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Balakrishna was last seen in Jai Simha that released during Sankranti.

